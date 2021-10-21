Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Leggings
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Featuring a brushed construction on both sides for maximum comfort and warmth, these lightweight women's Cuddl Duds leggings are perfect for layering with other pieces.
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Leggings
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Midweight Space Dye Crew Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Plushfill Midweight Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crewneck
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
More from Leggings
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Leggings
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted