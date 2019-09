Rebecca Taylor

Stretch Texture Dress

$375.00 $150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rebecca Taylor

Our popular stretch texture fabric is renewed for the season in a modern silhouette. An off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffled sleeves frames the décolletage. Finished with a nipped-in waist and ruffled hem, this fit-and-flare piece feels fresh and feminine. Back zip closure.