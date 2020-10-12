American Apparel

Stretch Terry Winter Legging

$21.89

Buy Now Review It

91% Cotton/9% Spandex Imported Elastic closure Machine Wash High rise, slim fit Heavyweight stretch terry legging perfect for layering in the Winter Non-brushed cotton interior for improved breatheability The stretch terry winter is a fitted, tapered legging that hits between calf and ankle. A winter version of our classic American Apparel leggings, to keep you warm and cozy all season long. Now in super-soft stretch French terry. The perfect layer piece fits true to size and pairs perfectly with our stretch terry fitness jacket. Machine wash cold. Do not bleach. Hang to dry. Cool iron. Do not dry clean. American Apparel is an iconic brand with a unique history and distinct culture that has gained a fiercely loyal customer following and tremendous Global brand awareness. We operate at the intersection of style, integrity, and ethics from start to finish.