Quince

Stretch Sweater Fleece Shirt

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Made from 62% recycled polyester, 33% rayon, 5% spandex Classic button-up with two chest patch pockets Global Recycle Standard-certified yarn dramatically lowers environmental impact by diverting landfill- and ocean-bound plastic Made with care in Jiangsu, China 4-way stretch GRS Certified Fabric Produced in BSCI certified factory