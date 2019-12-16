Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Theory
Stretch Satin Twist Top
$265.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Theory
A sleeveless shell top with a twisted neckline. Woven from sleek stretch satin.
More from Theory
Theory
Double-faced Overlay Coat
$695.00
from
Theory
BUY
Theory
Ileana Makri Pearl Flow Earrings
$249.00
from
Theory
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
Theory
Tailored Trousers
$345.00
$241.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted