Good American

Stretch Recycled-mesh Midi Dress

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes When Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede created Good American, their mantra was to get every woman feeling great in her clothes. Slinky and sheer, this recycled-mesh dress hugs your curves and has thumbholes to hold the sleeves in place. Underpin it with tonal underwear or a bikini.