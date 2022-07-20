Commando

Stretch-microfiber Slip Dress

$238.89

Editors’ Notes Commando works exclusively with technical fabrics that provide a contouring finish. Intended to be worn underneath slinky dresses, this slip is made from smoothing stretch-microfiber. The barely-there shoulder straps are adjustable so you can get the neckline just right. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed to sculpt and hold your figure Model is 175cm/ 5'9", bra size 32C and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Beige stretch-microfiber Slips on 47% nylon, 40% cotton, 13% spandex Hand wash