Cacique

Stretch Lace Bralette With Wide Elastic Band 14 – 28

$29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Lane Bryant

Overview REVIEWS This lace bralette offers natural comfort (no wires, no padding) in super soft lace with 360 degree stretch that won’t itch or scratch. Open racerback. Coverage & Lining: Medium coverage Unlined Straps & Hooks: Adjustable straps No closure, pull-over style Fabric & Details: All-over Stretch Lace with ruching between cups Open racerback Exposed elastic band Item Number #356630 Imported Plus Size Bra Cacique Intimates Machine Wash 81% Nylon/19% Lace