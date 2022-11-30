Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Holden
Stretch-knit Trimmed Camouflage-print Quilted Shell Slippers
$130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Holden
Holden
The Curved Full Eternity
BUY
$749.00
Holden
Holden
The Half Column Baguette
BUY
$1099.00
Holden
Holden
The Royal Flush
BUY
$549.00
Holden
Holden
The Full Row Baguette
BUY
$999.00
Holden
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted