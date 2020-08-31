L'Etoile Sport

Stretch-jersey And Pointelle-knit Tennis Skirt

$165.00

The ventilating pointelle-knit panel on L'Etoile Sport's tennis skirt is influenced by founder Yesim Philip's love for Alaïa's signature perforations. Made from stretch-jersey, it's fitted with built-in shorts for coverage and has a flexible elasticated waist that won’t dig in during long matches. Coordinate the navy piping to your visor and sneakers.Wear it with: [L'Etoile Sport Polo shirt ], [adidas by Stella McCartney Bag ], [RE/DONE Sneakers ].