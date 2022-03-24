Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Lululemon
Stretch High-rise Pant 7/8 Length
$118.00
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Stretch High-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Final Sale Sale Price $59 - $99 USD Regular Price $118 USD
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Stretch High-rise Pant 7/8 Length
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Naviskin
Upf 50+ Sun Protection Outdoor Capri
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Just My Size
Plus-size Stretch Jersey Legging
BUY
$9.98
$15.00
Amazon
Lululemon
Dance Studio Mid-rise Jogger
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Stretch High-rise Pant 7/8 Length
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Energy Bramedium Support, B–d Cups
BUY
$39.00
$52.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Fast And Free High-rise Short 8"
BUY
$64.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ T-shirt
BUY
$49.00
$68.00
Lululemon
More from Activewear
Lululemon
Stretch High-rise Pant 7/8 Length
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Fast And Free High-rise Short 8"
BUY
$64.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ T-shirt
BUY
$49.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt
BUY
$59.00
$84.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted