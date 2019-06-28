Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
& Other Stories

Stretch Cotton Pencil Skirt

$79.00
At & Other Stories
Midi length pencil skirt in stretch cotton with large workwear patch pockets, a defined waist and front slit panel opening. Zipper fly. Contrasting seaming.
Featured in 1 story
Master The Most Confusing Dress Code With Style
by Emily Ruane