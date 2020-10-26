Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Uniqlo
Stretch Cotton High-neck Half-sleeve T-shirt
$14.90
$9.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Our supremely elegant T-shirt. Stylish enough to wear on its own.
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Souffle Yarn Turtleneck Long-sleeve Dress
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Airism Uv Protection Mesh Long-sleeve Full-zip Hoodie
$29.90
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Ultra Stretch Legging Pants
$39.90
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Turtleneck Top
$19.90
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted