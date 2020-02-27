Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Tibi
Stretch Corset Bodysuit
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
The new fundamental. The Stretch Corset Bodysuit features an elastic stretch knit that keeps this sculpted look fitted yet flexible the entire night.
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Come Back To You Wine Red Lace Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$42.00
$33.60
from
Lulus
BUY
promoted
Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™
High Waist Thigh Slimmer
$54.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Everlane
The Luster Mockneck Bodysuit
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Capezio
Women's Team Basic Short Sleeve Leotard
$17.50
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tibi
Tibi
Celia Drape Jumpsuit
$750.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Tristan Plaid Blazer
$795.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Nylon Cargo Pant
$395.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Dry Loop Terry Tank
$195.00
from
Tibi
BUY
More from Intimates
Tibi
Stretch Corset Bodysuit
$295.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Lively
The Bikini
$45.00
from
Lively
BUY
Lonely
Gigi Underwire Bra Copper
$99.00
from
Lonely
BUY
Innersy
High Cut Cotton Underpants
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted