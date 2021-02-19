Torrid

Stretch Challis Skater Midi Dress

$75.50 $49.07

This skater dress gets its charm from a sweetheart neck with shirred bust, short sleeves with elastic cuffs, and faux button placket. Stretch challis woven fabric Sweetheart neck; shirred bust Faux button placket Short sleeves; elastic cuffs Stretch waist; smocked back Front pockets CONTENT + CARE Rayon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size dresses SIZE + FIT Model is 5'9", size 1 Size 2 measures 48” from shoulder