CONTENTS AND CARE MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL MAIN MATERIAL 80% polyester · 20% elastodiene ADDITIONAL MATERIAL 100% polyurethane CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple actions like washing items with a dry cotton cloth or soft brush, per the characteristics of the product, can help us care for them. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not use bleach / whitener Do not iron Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry