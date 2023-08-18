Glossier

Stretch Balm Concealer

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

A tinted balm that can be worn on it’s own, or on top of foundation. Miracle Balm moisturizes and adds a glow to the skin wherever you use it. Wear as an all-over face tint or highlight specific areas of your face depending on the shade, your skin tone, and your mood. Refreshing earthy citrus scent. Color: Au Naturel: a clear balm with subtle gold flecks for all skin tones. HOW TO USE: Break the top surface of the balm with your index finger first, and then warm it up to soften the formula. Apply balm using your fingertips, palms, a brush, or a sponge onto cheeks, lips, eyelids, or anywhere you want to tint or glow.