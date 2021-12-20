HarperCollins Publishers

Stressilient: How To Beat Stress And Build Resilience (paperback)

Stressilient: How to Beat Stress and Build Resilience will provide sensitive guidance and practical tools for women who are looking to feel calmer, less stressed and more resilient to life's challenges. It will be an indispensable handbook, helping women to go from surviving to thriving. Women are stressed. A massive 81% of them, in fact. They're overworked, overwhelmed and exhausted. But many women are also open to ways of leading a better life, especially if the instructions come in an accessible, 'how-to' book that can be dipped into on the tube to work. There is a lack of evidence-based books to manage stress that are practical, straight-forward and which offer friendly advice that actually works. Whilst there are books that cater to self-help, very few are able to offer themselves as an easy-to-use toolkit which still incorporate the best science. Stressilient will do exactly this - as a clinical psychologist with over ten years of experience, Dr Sam Akbar will draw on her own professional expertise in this handbook, providing sensitive guidance and practical tools for women who are looking to feel calmer, less stressed and more resilient to life's challenges. It will be an indispensable go-to guide, helping women to go from surviving to thriving.