Saje

Stress Release

C$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saje

100% Natural Our ingredients are derived from true, natural sources, which means that you benefit from the healing power of Mother Nature. Effective Choose plant-based medicine. Many of our essential oil blends are licensed as Natural Health Products in Canada and registered as OTC Products in the US. Clean Every ingredient is clearly listed on our labels. Our products have no artificial fragrances, parabens, silicone, or SLS: just nature.