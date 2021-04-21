Milk Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Truffle Dozen Box

$24.00

Milk Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Truffle Dozen Box Combining all the creamy, salty, buttery, fruity, unforgettably tasty flavors of strawberry shortcake in a single bite, our limited-time Strawberry Shortcake Cake Truffles are made with strawberry-studded vanilla cake, soaked in strawberry milk, and rolled in strawberry shortcake crumbs. Includes one gift box of 12 Strawberry Shortcake Truffles. Ingredients SEE ALL INGREDIENTS