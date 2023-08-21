Farmacy

Strawberry Shortcake Clean

$36.00 $28.80

Buy Now Review It

At Farmacy

Facial Cleansing + Makeup Removing A limited edition, strawberry shortcake version of our best-selling Green Clean cleansing balm. Formulated with upcycled strawberry seed extract, this nourishing strawberry cleanser formula melts away stubborn makeup, SPF, and dirt for silky smooth, hydrated skin. Plus, for each purchase, Farmacy will donate 20 meals* to families in need to help fight hunger and food waste. (*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Meal claim valid as of 12/31/23 and subject to change. Farmacy Beauty will donate 20 meals for every sale of its Strawberry Shortcake Cleansing Balm. The promotion will run from 5/30/2023 to 07/31/2023.)