Lirika Matoshi

Strawberry Midi Dress

$490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lirika Matoshi

The perfect head turner dress featured by a midi dress silhouette covered in glittery strawberries. The tie up detail and the puffy sleeves make the dress even more fabulous. The dresses length from waist down is 33 inches. Made of 100% polyamide tulle, pvc glitter, environmental protection glue. Hand wash in cold water, lay flat to dry. © 2019 LIRIKA MATOSHI INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED