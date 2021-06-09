Pink City Prints

Strawberry Fields Elena Dress

£170.00

We’ve brought back our best-selling Elena in the most mouth watering combinations of pink and red florals, laces and pin-tucks. Style with sandals and a hat on holiday, or dress up with block heels. Made with organic cotton which has been block-printed by hand by our team in India. Pretty and practical with pockets! Cold machine wash using mild detergent. Your dress will get softer with every wash. 100% Organic Cotton GOTS certified. CM Chest Waist Length XS 85 81 115 S 89 85 116 M 93 89 117 L 97 93 118 XL 101 97 119