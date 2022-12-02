MALIN+GOETZ

Strawberry Edp

$143.00

The MECCA view: Malin+Goetz reimagines the common garden strawberry with this new EDP—a deconstructed and unexpected twist on a sweet favourite. This fragrance stimulates the senses using a dynamic blend of fresh and bright notes of bergamot and pink pepper with warm musks, jasmine petals, and orris root to reveal a memorable, genderless scent. Fragrance notes: Sparkling bergamot, mara strawberry, pink pepper, jasmine petals, jasmine lactone captive, woodland greens, cedarwood, oakmoss, captive musks and orris root.