Strawberry-c Brightening Serum

A brightening serum powered by strawberry-derived vitamin C for noticeable radiance, hydration, and even-toned skin. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Pores, Dryness, and Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: SerumHighlighted Ingredients:- Strawberry Fruit and Seed Extract: Help brighten dull skin, unclog pores, and remove excess oil.- Kakadu Plum: Helps reinforce luminosity and reduce appearance of redness.- Hyaluronic Acid: Promotes skin elasticity for plump, hydrated skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Volition Beautys Innovator, Varika, dared to ask, What if your most powerful source of Vitamin C wasn't from an orange? Inspired by Marilyn Monroe's beauty hack of rubbing strawberries on her skin, Varika did the same and was in awe of the benefits. This berry is the new go-to for vitamin C.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.