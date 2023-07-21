Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
ASOS DESIGN
Straw Tote Bag With Leather Look Handle
$46.00
$20.70
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Straw Tote Bag With Leather Look Handle
BUY
$20.70
$46.00
ASOS
Zara x Barbie
Leather Tote Bag
BUY
£99.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Raffia Bag
BUY
£79.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Leather Tote Bag
BUY
$149.00
Zara
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Straw Tote Bag With Leather Look Handle
BUY
$20.70
$46.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Satin Plisse Midi Dress
BUY
$85.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Cami Mesh Overlay Skater Maxi Dress
BUY
$69.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Shoulder Bag With Sequins In Bright Green
BUY
$36.00
ASOS
More from Totes
ASOS DESIGN
Straw Tote Bag With Leather Look Handle
BUY
$20.70
$46.00
ASOS
Lo & Sons
Del Mar Packable Tote - White Zodiac
BUY
$42.00
$70.00
Lo & Sons
Zara x Barbie
Leather Tote Bag
BUY
£99.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Raffia Bag
BUY
£79.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted