Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
South Beach
Straw Tote
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Lining: 100% Polyester, Main: 100% Straw.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Rio Tote Bag
BUY
$54.00
Urban Outffiters
Terrain
Market Tote
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Baggu
Cloud Nylon Canvas Tote
BUY
$56.00
Nordstrom
Latitude Run
Plaid Family Tote
BUY
$34.99
$45.99
Wayfair
More from South Beach
South Beach
Cut Out Crop Bikini Top
BUY
$24.00
ASOS
South Beach
Curve Tie Up Bikini Bottom
BUY
$23.00
ASOS
South Beach
Curve Halter Bikini Top
BUY
$26.00
ASOS
South Beach
Exclusive High Waist Wet Look Bikini Bottom
BUY
£14.00
ASOS
More from Totes
Urban Outfitters
Rio Tote Bag
BUY
$54.00
Urban Outffiters
Terrain
Market Tote
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Baggu
Cloud Nylon Canvas Tote
BUY
$56.00
Nordstrom
Latitude Run
Plaid Family Tote
BUY
$34.99
$45.99
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted