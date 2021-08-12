Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
H&M
Straw Shopper
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Shopper in braided paper straw with fringes on the short sides and two fabric handles at the top. Height 32 cm. Width 36 cm. Depth 10 cm. Lined.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Jute Tote Bag
BUY
£25.99
Zara
KHOEO
Medium Paloma Bag
BUY
£115.00
KHOEO
Dove
Dove Zero Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant
BUY
C$5.97
Walmart
Rothy's
The Essential Tote
BUY
$275.00
Rothy's
More from H&M
H&M
Straw Shopper
BUY
£19.99
H&M
H&M
Straight-cut Jacket With Sheen
BUY
$49.99
H&M
H&M
Linen-blend Dress
BUY
$29.99
H&M
H&M
Chiffon Cut-out Dress
BUY
$39.99
H&M
More from Totes
Zara
Jute Tote Bag
BUY
£25.99
Zara
H&M
Straw Shopper
BUY
£19.99
H&M
KHOEO
Medium Paloma Bag
BUY
£115.00
KHOEO
Colourful Seasons
Large Durable Tote Bag
BUY
$14.90
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted