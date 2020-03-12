Joseko

Straw Handbag

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

Straw Imported ❤JOSEKO store is the only store authorized by JOSEKO brand in Amazon.com. All customers who purchase products at JOSEKO store will enjoy product lifetime quality assurance. JOSEKO brand products sold by other Non-JOSEKO stores are not legally authorized. If you purchase informal JOSEKO products in other stores. ❤Handmade Straw Handbag: Our brand has invited dozens of professional handmade craftsmen to make every straw bag. 100% natural rattan & straw; Exquisite straw surface, polyester lining, top drawstring closure, detachable shoulder strap, round woody handle, delicate and beautiful.A Memorable Gift for Women: Each straw purse is a unique gift individually hand-crafted by our local Artisans. It is simple and elegant, giving people the enjoyment of returning to nature. ❤Size: 11.8"x 4.3"x 8.6"(LxWxH); Strap length: 47.2"; Handle: 4.7". There is enough room for your daily stuff such as phone, wallet, keys, cosmetics, glasses, mirror, etc. ❤Works of Art: Beautiful, well made, useful, the straw bag is not just a handbag/ shoulder bag/ crossbody bag, it is a decorative work of art. ❤Best Match: Compliments various style dress and shoes in matching color.