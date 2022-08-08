Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
& Other Stories
Straw Bucket Hat
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Woven straw bucket hat. Brim circumference: 88cm / 34.6" (size 56)
Need a few alternatives?
Auxiliary
Fedora
BUY
$38.00
Aritzia
rag & bone
Panama Straw Hat
BUY
$250.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Madewell
Packable Straw Fedora Hat
BUY
$32.99
$39.50
Madewell
Terrain | AnthroLiving
Somerset Hat
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Straw Bucket Hat
BUY
$49.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed Shorts
BUY
£55.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Leather Gladiator Sandal
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
More from Hats
Auxiliary
Fedora
BUY
$38.00
Aritzia
rag & bone
Panama Straw Hat
BUY
$250.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Madewell
Packable Straw Fedora Hat
BUY
$32.99
$39.50
Madewell
Terrain | AnthroLiving
Somerset Hat
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted