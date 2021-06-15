Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
& Other Stories
Straw Bucket Hat
£29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Woven straw bucket hat. Brim circumference: 88cm / 34.6" (size 56)
Need a few alternatives?
Arket
Seersucker Beach Hat
BUY
£55.00
Arket
lack of color
Holiday Bucket - Violet Bloom
BUY
£84.29
lack of color
Zara
Floral Print Hat
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Crochet Hat
BUY
£19.99
Zara
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Pleated High Waist Trousers
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Leather Thong Strap Sandals
BUY
£85.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
BUY
£55.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Chunky Strap Heeled Leather Sandals
BUY
£85.00
& Other Stories
More from Hats
& Other Stories
Straw Bucket Hat
BUY
£29.00
& Other Stories
Arket
Seersucker Beach Hat
BUY
£55.00
Arket
lack of color
Holiday Bucket - Violet Bloom
BUY
£84.29
lack of color
Zara
Floral Print Hat
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted