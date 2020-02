Joseko

Straw Beach Bag

$31.99

Buy Now Review It

Straw Beach Bag Perfect for traveling, weekend getaways and other outdoor activities in daily life Ideal Gift: Wonderful gift for your lover, family, and friends. Perfect as shoulder bag, beach Bag, handbag, crossbody bag, tote and so on. Best Match: Compliments various style dress and shoes in matching color. Specifications: Fabric: High Quality Straw