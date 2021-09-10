Catan

Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition

Catan is the original strategy board game. Your adventurous settlers seek to tame the remote but rich isle of Catan. Start by revealing Catan's many harbors and regions: pastures, fields, mountains, hills, forests, and desert. The random mix creates a different board virtually every game. No two games are the same! Embark on a quest to settle the isle of Catan! Guide your settlers to victory through clever trading and cunning development. Use resource combinations - grain, wool, ore, brick, and lumber - to buy handy development cards and build roads, settlements, and cities. Acquire your resources through trades, cards, or lucky dice (even outside your turn). But beware Someone might cut off your road or buy a monopoly. And you never know when the wily robber might steal some of your precious gains