Lane Bryant

Strappy Side Longline Swim Bikini Top With Balconette Bra

$68.95 $22.98

Buy Now Review It

At Cacique

A longline swim bikini top in a contrasting mixed print. Built-in underwire balconette bra. Coverage & Lining: Medium coverage Lightly lined Underwire support for a natural lift Straps & Hooks: Adjustable, convertible straps Hidden hook-and-eye closure Fabric & Details: Longline design Mixed print Item Number #355193 Imported Plus Size Swimwear Cacique Intimates Machine Wash 82% Nylon/18% Spandex