Swimsuits For All

Strappy Scoopneck One Piece Swimsuit

$110.00 $24.98

Buy Now Review It

At Swimsuits For All

Chlorine Resistant Border Crossback One Piece Swimsuit Scoopneck. Encircled shelf bra with plush elastic underband and soft molded cups . Non-adjustable crossback straps. Fully lined swimsuit. Power Mesh tummy-control front lining. Full bottom coverage. Swim Solutions: Tummy Control. 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex. Hand wash with mild soap. ...