Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Best Dressed Wedding Guest
Topshop
Strappy Sandals
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
These gold strappy block heels sandals with knot front detailing are the modern footwear staple needed in all of our collections. Heel height approximately 3". Upper: Leather Specialist Clean Only.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Gold Sandals
$39.95
from
H&M
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
London Metallic Platform Sandal
$115.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Boden
Isabella Heel
$44.40
from
Boden
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Jelly Quarterstrap Heel
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sandals
KEEN
Newport H2
$100.00
$69.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandal
$100.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted