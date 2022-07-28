United States
Abercrombie
Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress
$120.00$76.80
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Details Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress Flattering maxi dress in our elevated poplin fabric, featuring corset-style seaming details, plunge neckline with adjustable strappy details across the bodice and a flirty maxi-length skirt. Imported. Body:60% Cotton, 40% Polyester / Lining:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean