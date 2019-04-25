Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lou & Grey
Strappy Linen Jumpsuit
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lou & Grey
Simply strappy, we love the rich yet lightweight texture of this woven linen do-it-all. Bonus: This piece was made in a HERproject partner factory. Adjustable spaghetti straps. Removable waist tie. Onseam pockets. 26 1/2" inseam.
Featured in 1 story
25 Gifts That'll Wow Your Fashion-Obsessed Mom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Paper Crown
Petite Peach Blossom Maxi Dress
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Paper Crown
Peach Blossom Maxi Dress
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Cape Back Maxi Dress
$55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Maki Oh
Maki Oh Two Tone Silk Chiffon Dress
$1919.00
$1343.30
from
Garmentory
BUY
More from Lou & Grey
DETAILS
Lou & Grey
Outline Poplin Shirtdress
$89.99
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
DETAILS
Lou & Grey
Sunline Maxi Dress
$118.00
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
DETAILS
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Dolman Sweater
$59.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
DETAILS
Lou & Grey
Essential Leggings
$24.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted