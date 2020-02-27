Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Knotted Heeled Leather Sandals
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Strappy leather heeled sandals with center knots over the front of the foot and a slim 90s heel. Square toe Heel height: 5cm / 2"
Need a few alternatives?
Kensie
Conley Sandal
C$83.79
from
Nordstrom
BUY
AMINA MUADDI
Gilda Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
£984.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
AMINA MUADDI
Gilda Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
£810.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Thakoon Addition
Addition Bassy Woven Leather Platform Sandals
$475.00
$332.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Fitted Smock Panel Blouse
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Striped Lyocell Shirt Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Square Toe Knee High Leather Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sandals
Kensie
Conley Sandal
C$83.79
from
Nordstrom
BUY
AMINA MUADDI
Gilda Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
£984.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
AMINA MUADDI
Gilda Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
£810.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Thakoon Addition
Addition Bassy Woven Leather Platform Sandals
$475.00
$332.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted