Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Forever 21
Strappy Jelly Sandals
£11.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever 21
A pair of semi-translucent jelly sandals featuring a strappy design, buckled ankle strap, and a textured outsole with a very low heel.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Marni
Fussbett Sandals
$695.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
£463.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Candy Coloured Sliders
£45.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Candy Coloured Sliders
£45.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Forever 21
DETAILS
Forever 21
Tote Bag Graphic Tote Bag
$9.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Ruched Crop Top
$22.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Faux Patent Leather Thong Sandals
£9.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Plus Size Halter Striped One-piece Swimsuit
$29.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted