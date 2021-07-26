David's Bridal

Strapless Sweetheart Tulle Wedding Dress

$499.00 $399.99

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

Imagine walking down the aisle in this stunning strapless tulle ball gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and beautifully pleated bodice. Finish your look by adding special touches, like a blooming sash and flowing veil. David's Bridal Collection Back zipper; fully lined Dry clean Imported *Special Value! Final price listed, no additional discounts apply.