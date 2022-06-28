Eloquii

Strapless Smocked Bodice Dress

$119.95 $49.99

Strapless smocked bodice dress close fit at bodice elasticized waist seam straight skirt side long slits bodice lined only flowy woven satin Midi length- hits below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 53". 97% Polyester / 3% Spandex Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1228171