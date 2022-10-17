United States
David's Bridal
Strapless Satin Wedding Dress With Slit
$699.00
At David's Bridal
This strapless wedding dress is fresh and modern. The refined silhouette is crafted from luxe satin, which lends structure and sophistication, and finished with a bold skirt slit that's perfect for showing off your wedding shoes. DB Studio, exclusively at David's Bridal Polyester Side pockets Chapel train Back zipper; fully line Dry clean Imported OW2181 Sold Separately