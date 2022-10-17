David's Bridal

Strapless Satin Wedding Dress With Slit

$699.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

This strapless wedding dress is fresh and modern. The refined silhouette is crafted from luxe satin, which lends structure and sophistication, and finished with a bold skirt slit that's perfect for showing off your wedding shoes. DB Studio, exclusively at David's Bridal Polyester Side pockets Chapel train Back zipper; fully line Dry clean Imported OW2181 Sold Separately