Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Alfred Sung
Strapless Satin Gown With Draped Front Slit And Pockets
$252.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dia & Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Sir
Aries Halter Gown
BUY
$520.00
Sir
SOPHIE RUE
Thea Dress In Grey
BUY
$268.00
Sophie Rue
Michael Costello
Jake Gown
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
Ramy Brook
Tera High-low Draped Satin Halter Gown
BUY
$645.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Alfred Sung
Alfred Sung
Square Neck Satin A-line Gown
BUY
$261.00
Nordstrom
Alfred Sung
Cutout Satin Gown
BUY
$277.00
Nordstrom
Alfred Sung
Sateen Twill Cutout Back Gown
BUY
$242.00
The Dessy Group
Alfred Sung
Cap Sleeve Dupioni Full Length Dress
BUY
$242.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
Alfred Sung
Square Neck Satin A-line Gown
BUY
$261.00
Nordstrom
True Violet
High Neck Prom Maxi Gown With Pockets
BUY
$312.00
ASOS
Veronica Beard
Windansea Dress
BUY
$348.60
Amazon
Alice + Olivia
Saige Mini Dress
BUY
$395.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted