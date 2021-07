BHLDN

Strapless Lace Gown

$1495.00 $399.99

Buy Now Review It

At BHLDN

Edged in ribbon, the strapless corset bodice of this romantic ballgown features floral lace over a contrast lining for added dimension. Wear it in white for a classic bridal moment, or in black for a strikingly unique wedding day look. By Wtoo by Watters Only available at BHLDN Style #56481039