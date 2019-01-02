Search
Wild Fable

Strapless Knit Metallic Bodre Dress

$20.00$10.00
At Target
Strapless dress in shining silver. Seam along the natural waistline creates an A-line silhouette. Finished with a fitted bodice and mini length.
Featured in 1 story
17 Silver Dresses To Wear Long Past Party Season
by Eliza Huber