Safiyaa

Strapless Crepe Wedding Gown

£40.00

At By Rotation

Size 10 I loved this dress so much, spend a whole day in it (including a full on dinner) without getting tired or uncomfortable. It sits so nicely and it’s SO comfortable despite being a close fit. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did on your special day! The material is smooth crepe, mid-weight stretchy fabric. I’m B/C cup size, so the top sat well with a nice balcony bra. The dress is UK10, FR38, it fits both FR36 and FR38 well (i’m UK8/FR36 but took a size up so I didn’t have to wear spanx in August). Get in touch if you have more questions about the dress! BRAND Safiyaa PRODUCT TYPE Dresses COLOUR White RETAIL PRICE £895 MINIMAL RENTAL PERIOD 3 Days WEEKLY PRICE £280