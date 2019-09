Fleur du Mal

Strapless Bustier Top

$258.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fleur Du Mal

Bare it all. Our little rosewater Strapless Bustier top. Made with French Leavers Lace. Soft boning with structured cups gives you natural shape and lift. Zipper closure and subtle, stretch ribbing in back. Complete the look with the matching black Lace Cheeky.