Farm x Anthropologie

Strapless Blouse

$148.00 $44.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4110638280090; Color Code: 090 Cotton, cotton lining Side zip and hook-and-eye Machine wash Imported Dimensions 17"L Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired.