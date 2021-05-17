Zesica

Strapless Beach Maxi Dress

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Rayon Pull On closure Machine Wash SIZE ATTENTION:S=US 4-6, M=US 8-10,L=US 12-14,XL=US 16 The perfect summertime essential! Boho Maxi Long Dress: Strapless shirred bodice style,Vintage floral print ,Subtle ruffle trimming throughout,Flowy tiered ruffle skirt,Shirred and stretchy waist，Above Ankle length Care instruction: Machine wash,recommend with a laundry bag/ Hang or Line Dry. Occasions: Beach, wedding, evening party, cocktail, club, holiday, tea party, casual daily wearing.;Pair it with summer sandals or high heeled shoes, which make you more feminine and charming. WHY CHOOSE US?--We have Hundreds style of fashion women's summer clothing, only for oversea market; We are a manufacture and mainly supplier to America markets,Our common thought of consuming is only come to professional, because only professional seller will do there features better and provide specialized service.